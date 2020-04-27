Despite her obsessive quest to get Americans catching, spreading and, as a consequence, dying from coronavirus, Laura Ingraham also hopes nobody has the right to sue a business or employee that passed it on.

In a chat with Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, Ingraham was thrilled that Georgia is allowing hair salons to re-open. Ingraham said, “People are dying out there,” meaning, because they can’t work. Apparently, Ingraham would rather they die from the coronavirus than, say, make sure they have enough money to get by until the pandemic is over.

“Pro-life” Ingraham ignored the recent polling that found the majority of Americans prioritize their health over the economy and prefer to stay home during the pandemic despite the economic pain. Instead, the well-paid host said, “I think [Georgia Governor] Brian Kemp is going to end up being a big success story. I hope so,” Ingraham said. She did not mention any plans to visit to Georgia with her crew to show us al how safe it is.

“I totally agree,” Kudlow said. He laid out criteria such as testing, cleaning, handwashing “and all the rest of it” for businesses. He added, “if you meet those criteria, I think you're going to see a lot of states opening in the next few weeks, and I think the month of May is going to be a terrific transition month as the economy reawakens.”

Let’s not forget, Kudlow also said in February about COVID-19, “We have contained this, I won’t say airtight but pretty close to airtight.”

Then began the pitch to immunize businesses from lawsuits. Notice how it was an implicit acknowledgment that more deaths will ensue.

INGRAHAM: The White House is considering, apparently, tonight we learned of a liability shield that would protect employers from lawsuits related to coronavirus. Businesses say they need this to reopen, otherwise they're going to get slammed with plaintiffs' lawyers' lawsuits. But critics say it's just going to excuse bad work conditions, unsafe environments. Your response?

KUDLOW: That's just not true. I mean, lookit, COVID-19 guidelines, you've got federal guidelines, state guidelines, city, county guidelines. That’s what these stores and small businesses, they have to abide by that. So, if they do, then I think there should be a safeguard around the liabilities related to the COVID-19 virus. There should be a safeguard.

I mean, look, if you go to a restaurant -- just take this example. You go to a restaurant that has recently opened. The restaurant observes all the guidelines, OK, every single one of them. Now, unfortunately, if the customer comes down with the virus, unfortunately, how can you prove necessarily that it's the restaurant's fault? Because this thing is highly infectious, as you know. I don't think we should open the door to a lot of false claims by trial lawyers and others who are always on the lookout. You will stop the business from opening or the business will close or they won't have enough money to keep going because of these lawsuits, so why not have some safeguards? And by the way, I think the business but also the employees in the business should be protected from these kinds of phony lawsuits.

But what if a business doesn’t follow those safeguards? Well, that’s just too bad for you if you were a customer and got sick.

INGRAHAM: I think there is incredible wisdom in it. I think it has to happen. I think the economy has to get going, we have to get back to work. Do it safely, but let the free market determine. They’ll innovate and adapt better than the government ever could have imagined.

So not only does Ingraham want other people to start going out and about as the pandemic rages (while she broadcasts from a remote studio), she now wants to take away the public’s recourse if a business doesn’t follow safety protocols.

You can watch “pro-life” Ingraham shrug off death and life-threatening illness for others again below, from the April 24, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.