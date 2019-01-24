Is the advertiser boycott against Laura Ingraham endangering her TV show? That’s what she seemed to suggest when she said on her podcast about the boycott, “You want to throw me off TV? Throw me off TV.”

Media Matters caught Ingraham’s comments today:

INGRAHAM: I'm going to get hammered, hammered, hammered, you know something? I don't care anymore. I really don't.

[…]

You want to throw me off TV? Throw me off TV because guess what, I'll speak in another way, I'll do the podcast. I'm kind of beyond, beyond, we're here for a really short period of time, make it matter. What's the point of this otherwise, money? Money is not the point, it's nice to have money but that's not the point.

Advertisers began fleeing Ingraham’s Fox News show, The Ingraham Angle, in March, 2018, after she mocked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. As recently as October, they had not returned. One advertising executive told Politico, “Those prime-time personalities [on Fox News] for the most part have proven themselves over time to be more trouble than they’re worth.”

Ingraham seems to be hinting that there’s real trouble between her and the network.

Listen to her comments below, from the January 23, 2019 The Laura Ingraham Show Podcast, via Media Matters.

(Ingraham image via screen grab)