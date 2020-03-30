Laura Ingraham appears to have violated Twitter policies in a tweet promoting an unproven drug for the treatment of coronavirus.

Ingraham earlier this month tweeted praise for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug championed by President Donald Trump as a potential treatment for the virus, despite little evidence to that effect.

In the March 20 tweet, Ingraham claimed that the drug was already in use in “many hospitals,” including at Lenox Hill in New York, and was showing “very promising results,” according to a screenshot viewed by POLITICO. The tweet referenced a segment on the host’s prime-time show that erroneously attributed information to a Lenox Hill doctor who in fact does not work at the facility.

A Twitter spokesperson said earlier today that the company required Ingraham to delete the post for violating its policies. But the company later reversed course, saying Ingraham was not forced to take it down.

I’m guessing this is another example of the kind of behavior Fox is worried could get the network sued. Especially since an Arizona man has died after taking a form of chloroquine. He reportedly learned of the treatment from a Trump news conference. It seems quite likely the guy is a Fox fan, too.

Ingraham is far from the only Fox personality to promote chloroquine along with Trump. Tucker Carlson shrugged off the Arizona man's death while promoting the drug last week. Media Matters found that in addition to Ingraham, the Fox hosts who have most often promoted it are Sean Hannity and The Fox & Friends cohosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade.

