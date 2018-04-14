Donald Trump must have been sorely disappointed by Laura Ingraham’s obvious disapproval of the military strikes against Syria last night.

Ingraham, normally a Trump cheerleader (though she did object to the recently-signed spending bill) did not come right out and say she thought bombing Syria was a mistake, but she didn’t have to. And this was before we knew if the strikes had concluded.

INGRAHAM: South Sudan has had a four-year civil war that’s killed tens of thousands of people. Entire villages have been burned with flame throwers, boys and girls locked in straw huts, lit on fire. There are atrocities committed every day all over the world including in our strategic adversary, China.

And yet we go in again with a military strike a year after a previous military strike, and I guess, it feels good because there are horrible things happening there. But what do we really accomplish here tonight in Syria? This was not why Donald Trump got elected in my view.

Guest Sebastian Gorka, a fake terrorism expert who was fired by the FBI but a real fugitive linked to the Nazi Party, became unglued by the more blatant criticism of the strike by guest Douglas MacGragor, a retired colonel and military analyst. Gorka called MacGregor “obnoxiously obtuse” and started yelling at him for questioning Dear Leader. Fortunately, they were not all in the same studio or I would have worried that the thuggish Gorka might have gotten physical with MacGregor.

Gorka even got into it with Ingraham: She questioned why only Great Britain and France had joined in the U.S. strikes and not the “world community.”

GORKA: Just listen to what the president said. He said very clearly we are not there to do some kind of intervention like in the Gulf War back in 2003. We are there to make a stand against one of the most heinous forms of weapons known to man that are illegal.

And America, if we do nothing, then America, as a nation, starts to lose its meaning for what it represents. I know you believe in what that nation represents. You’re a believer. You believe in the eternal values that our founding fathers instilled in our founding documents. If those documents mean anything today, we take this action.

INGRAHAM: I think we could all pull out quotes from the framers about foreign entanglements.

GORKA: It’s not funny, Laura. It’s not funny.

INGRAHAM: It’s not funny but, Sebastian, don’t get on your moral high horse with me. Don’t play that game with me tonight.

GORKA: You’re making like a joke. It’s not a joke.

INGRAHAM: You’re raising the flag of the framers. I can quote an Alexander Hamilton and a George Washington to you tonight where they’re warning us about getting America entangled in foreign affairs over which we can have little effect. I’m not saying it’s applicable necessarily here. But the framers, I mean, it’s a complicated situation.

What bodes poorly for Trump is that other Trump stalwarts are also complaining.

Watch Ingraham break from Trump below, from the April 13, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.

(Transcript via FoxNews.com, with my copy edits)