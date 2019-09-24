Laura Ingraham’s brother was so disgusted by her likening teen climate activist Greta Thunberg to the horrifying murderers in Stephen King’s “Children of the Corn” that Curtis Ingraham took to Twitter to denounce her “monstrous behavior” and “bully commentary.”

Apparently, it’s a fine line between acceptable and unacceptable smears on Fox News. The network publicly apologized to Thunberg after a guest called the 16 year-old climate activist “a mentally-ill Swedish child,” on The Story yesterday but Fox was apparently A-OK with Ingraham likening Thunberg and other young climate activists to members of King's “Children of the Corn” cult a few hours later. We know that because Ingraham made her remarks during a pre-scripted commentary that was almost certainly approved by a senior producer.

The network’s approval is also reflected in the fact that Ingraham’s seven-minute monologue is posted on FoxNews.com with the title, "Ingraham: The climatoogy cult." (In case it gets taken down, Media Matters also has the video).

it struck me how closely Ingraham’s comments track the Fox attacks on the Parkland teen gun-control activists as dumb, evil pawns of adults. You’d think that since Ingraham lost advertisers and took a conveniently-timed vacation after smearing shooting survivor/activist David Hogg, Ingraham would avoid denigrating teens while feigning sympathy. But apparently not.

INGRAHAM: I actually feel really, really, sorry for these kids. I’m sure they’re truly petrified. … They’ve been conditioned to believe the left’s line that the world is coming to an end and soon, and only they can save it.

…

Well, the puppet masters, the adults who are pushing a radical, anti-carbon agenda that goes way beyond conservationism, well, they’ve been even willing to use children, innocent children to sell their doomsday scenarios, all for dramatic effect.

….

The adults who’ve brainwashed these kids should be brought up on charges of child abuse.

...

It’s literally driving them crazy

…

The latest wave of climate fanaticism is just socialism in a new mask.

…

Cede control of our economy, our way of life, our way of transport, how many children you want to have, and if we don't go along, we will be punished by our own children.

After a clip of Thunberg scolding the U.N. for its "betrayal" of the "future generations" who will "not let you get away with this," Ingraham said, “Does anyone else find that chilling?” Then she played a clip from Children of the Corn before sneering, “I can't wait for Stephen King's sequel, Children of the Climate.”

Whether or not Ingraham faces any advertiser or network backlash remains to be seen. Her brother, however, wasted little time speaking out forcefully against “a sibling who I no longer recognize.” (H/T @christiniyogini)

Clearly my sister’s paycheck is more important than the world her three adopted kids will inherit. I can no longer apologize for a sibling who I no longer recognize. I can and will continue to call out the monstrous behavior and the bully commentary born out of anger. https://t.co/afrSuraQqt — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) September 24, 2019

Watch Ingraham go on another tear against teens below, from the September 23, 2019 The Ingraham Angle.