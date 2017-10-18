Laura Ingraham – soon to be a prime time host on Fox News – showed her own true character as she attempted to destroy that of Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson who dared to call out Donald Trump’s insensitive treatment of the widow of one of the fallen soldiers killed in Niger.

In case you missed it, Wilson said she overheard Trump's call to the Gold Star widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, one of the soldiers killed in Niger nearly two weeks ago. It was a call Trump was all but shamed into making. According to Wilson, Trump told the widow her husband “must have known what he signed up for.”



Media Matters caught Ingraham on the radio today. First, Ingraham suggested Wilson has no credibility because she’s a “virulent Trump hater, and a tea party hater, and a conservative hater.”

But then Ingraham suggested Wilson has no credibility because of how she dresses:

INGRAHAM: How many of you give much credibility to the woman who walks around with a rhinestone cowboy hat that looks like it came from Dolly Parton’s costume closet? She wears like a green one, and it's a -- She’s trying to play [Rep.] Maxine Waters [(D-CA)] for the -- She’s a combo of Maxine Waters and [Rep.] Sheila Jackson Lee [(D-TX)]. She’s very -- I mean, I’m all for colorful dressing, but you dress like you came -- you look like you came out of a carnival. This woman’s a nutbag. ... She's always on a tear about impeachment. So, she wants Trump impeached, and now she's flapping her mouth about what happened in the car.

The mother of the fallen soldier has confirmed Wilson's account and added new details about why she felt Trump had disrespected her son..

But if Ingraham thinks wearing a cowboy hat is so outrageous, then why does she give David Clarke, the hate-mongering, violence-endorsing, race-baiting, plagiarist, and possible future criminal has so much respect? He's the former sheriff of Milwaukee County, hardly the kind of place where you need to ride the open range mounted on horseback.

This is OUR day! The hour is at hand.

It is what we worked for, fought for, prayed for. The inauguration of Donald Trump to be 45th POTUS pic.twitter.com/hS6J73tRmL — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 20, 2017

Listen to a preview of what we can expect in Fox News prime time soon below, from the October 18, 2017 The Laura Ingraham show via Media Matters.