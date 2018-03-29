High school shooting survivor David Hogg has proved that it pays to stand up to right-wing bullies and bullying. In the face of his counter-attacks and the beginning of an advertiser flight, Fox News host Laura Ingraham has backed off and apologized.

As soon as I published my last post, in which Marjory Stoneman Doughlas High School student gun-control activist Hogg responded to Ingraham's attacks by calling for an advertiser boycott, I discovered that two more advertisers had announced their intention to pull advertising from her Fox News program. And lo and behold! Ingraham issued two apologies.

In my last post, I noted that Nutrish had tweeted a decision to stop advertising on Ingraham's show. Since then, TripAdvisor and Wayfair have followed suit. Meanwhile, Hogg kept up his counterpunching:

Ingraham tweeted the following:

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David...(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

... immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg's sister didn't back off:

*Waits till we boycott her advertisers to apologize* wow.



Hey @IngrahamAngle please just be a real journalist. Focus on the important stories and use your platform to help people not hurt them. #neveragain #ShutUpAndBeObjective #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/wZRBlHk4XS — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 29, 2018

Why can't the Democrats and the so-called liberal "strategists" get this kind of result?

(Ingraham image via screen grab)