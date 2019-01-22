The Fox & Friends “technical error” yesterday that indicated Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died cried out for late-night comedy. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah heeded the call.

As we reported yesterday, a full-screen graphic saying, “Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1933-2019" displayed for a few seconds before an interview with a college professor about liberalism on campuses. Eight minutes later, the show apologized, claiming that “a technical error in the control room triggered” the graphic.

The Late Show did a whole segment mocking Fox that, in my opinion, lacked the necessary punch. The Daily Show got it in a briefer, but funnier lampoon.

Have some laughs at Fox News’ expense below, from the January 21, 2019 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The RBG portion of The Daily Show video begins at about 3:00.