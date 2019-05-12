While the Trump family of liars hides from just about any media outlet that might ask a tough question, Lara Trump made fun of Democrats training to go on Fox, saying, “When you’re telling the truth and you don’t need to fabricate something or dodge questions, it’s very easy to go on and answer questions honestly and truthfully.”

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, is daughter-in-law to Donald Trump and manager of his 2020 campaign. She’s also the sister of Kyle Yunaska, the completely unqualified chief of staff of the Energy Department’s Office of Energy Policy and Systems Analysis. She and Eric have distinguished themselves by ripping off charity donors.

Yes, that Lara Trump – who, as far as I know only appears regularly on Fox – suggested that she and her family appear anywhere and everywhere because they are honest, truthful and open.

Trump made her hilariously dishonest statement on Watters World Saturday night while she and host Jesse Watters laughed scornfully at Democrats reportedly undergoing training to appear on Fox.

WATTERS: I’m thinking to myself, how much of a bubble are Democrats living in when they’re not even used to having someone challenge their policies.

TRUMP: Right

WATTERS: That they need training in order to defend their positions.

TRUMP: Yeah well and also guess how much media training anyone in our family got. Absolute zero, Jesse. The reality is when you’re telling the truth and you don’t need to fabricate something or dodge questions, it’s very easy to go on and answer questions honestly and truthfully. So I guess they’re trying to figure out how to sneak a few past the American people when they come on Fox News. I hope they come on this show. I’d like to see that.

And I’d also like to see Trump go on MSNBC and defend her positions. Or the “honesty” of her pathological liar of a father-in-law. The fact is that 92% of Daddy-in-law’s 2019 interviews have been on Fox channels, an increase from 2017-2018 when 67% were given to Fox-affiliated channels, as per Media Matters. When was the last time Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr. went on another network?

Of course, Trump lickspittle Watters didn’t mention any of those inconvenient truths. Even though Lara Trump had lied moments before in this same interview. While whining about Democrats holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt (but pretending it’s “like a gift … let ‘em keep going”), she said, “It’s not gonna change the outcome of the Mueller report. We still didn’t collude with Russia, the president still didn’t collude with Russia.”

FACT CHECK: The Mueller report found lots of collusion. As The New Republic summed it up, “The Trump campaign welcomed [Russian] help and encouraged it, both publicly and privately.”

Of course, Watters – who claims to care about facts and truth – didn’t challenge the lie. He helped validate it, saying, “They can’t accept the Mueller report, just like they can’t accept the 2016 election.”

Watch Lara Trump pretend she and her brood are not afraid of being challenged by the news media below, from the May 11, 2019 Watters World.