Lara Trump either had no idea what she was talking about with her over-the-top attack on Obamacare on Fox News tonight or she was lying through her teeth. And host Jeanine Pirro let her.

You knew that truth was not on the menu when Trump falsely claimed, as part of her explanation as to why she “feels good” about the upcoming midterms, “Women, after they saw what happened to Brett Kavanaugh, are ready to vote for Republicans.” Then again, why would we expect truth from her? Lara is married to Eric Trump, the son that ripped off children’s charities and she’s a senior adviser to her compulsively lying father-in-law’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Predictably, host Jeanine Pirro did not correct the falsehood about women voters. But then came this whopper, which Pirro not only failed to correct, she helped validate:

TRUMP: Obama gave everybody probably the most horrible health care plan in the history of the country with Obamacare. People’s lives were essentially destroyed by it in many cases, having to work two and three jobs just to pay their premiums.

PIRRO: Right.

TRUMP: So we finally have a president who understands and he wants to help people.

FACT CHECK: The number of uninsured Americans dropped drastically since Obamacare. Trump has brought back junk health insurance plans that are cheaper but are not required to provide basic benefits, can cap coverage and can discriminate against those with pre-existing conditions. They are also likely to drive up premiums for those who have pre-existing conditions. Even worse than all that, the rise in Obamacare premiums are “thanks largely to the White House’s own attempts to sabotage the law, which, judging from data on patient expenses and premiums, had finally started to stabilize in 2017.”

