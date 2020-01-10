Lara Trump ratcheted up the poisonous rhetoric (in a time of war) by accusing Democrats of “support[ing] terrorists” because they are questioning Donald Trump’s rash escalation of tensions with Iran. Fox Business host Stuart Varney was too busy slobbering over her and the other Trumps to challenge a word.

You knew what kind of interview it was going to be when Varney opened with “And look who is here this Friday morning!” He had just played a clip of Donald Trump, at a rally the night before, calling Democrats “the party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-term abortion, socialism, and blatant corruption.”

Varney followed up by exclaiming, “Looks like you got the base secured!’

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law to Donald, replied, “And you know what? The Democrats not only are all those things, they also support terrorists, apparently, because so many of them think that killing [Iranian General] Soleimani was a terrible idea.”

That’s a lie that trumps Nikki Haley’s hideous rhetoric of accusing Democrats of “mourning” Soleimani that even Sean Hannity pushed back on.

But Varney didn’t utter a peep of objection.

So Trump continued, “It’s crazy to hear but that’s where [Democrats” are. They’ve really gotten so far off the rails, Stuart, I think it will be an easy choice for people in 2020.

Varney “followed up” with a softball question, “ Why is your father-in-law going to the uber blue state of New Jersey, as he is, later this month?”

It’s hard to believe a Trump fan like Varney did not know that the reason is to reward impeachment opponent and Democrat-turned-Trumper-Republican Jeff Van Drew with a rally.

But Varney continued by asking Lara if her father-in-law is trying to flip the state from blue to red.

Leave it to Lyin’ Lara to keep lying! It must be a family requirement. She’s an adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign but she pretended the rally was part of a strategy “to go to states that we really couldn’t have invested in in 2016 and who knows what could happen?” She also falsely claimed that Donald Trump’s fundraising “should tell people all they need to know that the American public is behind this president.”

FACT CHECK: Trump remains the least popular resident of the Oval Office in polling history.

I’ll bet you couldn’t guess that Varney did not correct that lie, either.

After Lara told us how great the campaign is doing and how she's willing to make the sacrifice of leaving her young children because “there’s nothing more important” than getting her father-in-law re-elected, Varney followed up by asking the hard-hitting question, “Where does your father-in-law get his energy from?”

Oh, it’s because Trump loves this country so much and “doing something, I think, that’s even bigger than him,” Lara replied.

I’ll just leave that one there.

But Varney wasn’t through gushing. He gave Lara Trump time to wish brother-in-law Jared Kushner a happy birthday. Kushner was deemed unworthy of his security clearance but Varney said, “He was very generous to me!” and agreed Kushner is “a great guy.”

You can watch the rank propaganda below, from Fox Business Network’s January 10, 2020 Varney & Co.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)