After his promotion on the Trump sycophancy scale to “approaching nine territory,” Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade replied, “There’s always room for improvement,” and called Trump a "good coach."

In my last post, I noted how Kilmeade offered Trump a platform to repeat his baseless, debunked murder accusation against Joe Scarborough, while pretending to ask a hard question.

In the course of responding, Trump congratulated himself for Fox & Friends' ratings (a show Kilmeade cohosts) and then fished for compliments.

KILMEADE: Lastly, I know you've been taking aim at Joe Scarborough and Chris Cuomo. Why put them in your crosshairs when there's so many other huge problems out there?

TRUMP: I just do it. People hit me. I hit back. I fight. I've always felt that about Scarborough -- I had a lot of people in Florida felt he got away with murder -- I think.

So I've always felt that -- that's not an uncommon story -- maybe you'll look at it. So we don't have to waste time on it, but I've always felt that he got away with murder. That was my feeling -- a very strong feeling, and I do feel it.

As far as Chris Cuomo -- no, I just report on his ratings. His ratings are terrible. Unlike your ratings at Fox and Friends where you're doing fantastically well.

Thank you, Mr. President. I think I help you a lot, but you have three great people including you.

You used to be a six then you got to be a seven or eight. And now you're approaching the nine territory, but those other two are great.

Anyone with a drop of journalistic integrity would have replied that he’s just doing his job, not looking for anyone to pat him on the back. But not Kilmeade.

KILMEADE: Thanks. I'm just -- there's always room for improvement. And that's what a good coach does -- you leave room for improvement.

You can listen to the entire interview below, from Fox News Radio’s June 3, 2020 Brian Kilmeade Show.

(Kilmeade image via screen grab)