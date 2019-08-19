Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow promoted the ridiculous idea that Donald Trump might buy Greenland because he “knows a thing or two about buying real estate.” Fox News Sunday host Dana Perino pretended the purchase is a legit possibility.

This Trump fantasy was validated by Perino, despite the fact that Denmark has said Greenland is not for sale and Greenland does not want to be purchased. As The Guardian noted, Trump’s pipe dream was “greeted with widespread hilarity.” But on Fox News Sunday, which presents itself as a serious news program, Perino didn’t even mention that Trump has been refused before he has made an offer.

Instead, near the end of her interview with Kudlow today, Perino suggested the purchase has real potential and that she is all on board. From the Fox transcript (with my emphases added):

PERINO: Larry, I've enjoyed having you. I have one last question. If you get asked to go do a site survey about purchasing Greenland, can I go with you?

(LAUGHTER)

KUDLOW: Well, maybe I'll run the central bank.

Look, it's an interesting story. It's developing. We're looking at it. We don't know.

Years ago, Harry Truman wanted to buy Greenland. Denmark owns Greenland.

Denmark is an ally. Greenland is a strategic place up there and they've got a lot of valuable minerals.

I don't want to predict it now. I'm just saying the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look at a potential Greenland purchase.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And all I'm saying is that if you get asked -- all I'm saying is if you get asked to go and do a site survey, I'd love to accompany you on the trip and do an interview out there.

Perino is neither a stupid nor ignorant woman. Among other positions in the George W. Bush administration, she served as White House press secretary. In April, 2018, AP reported, “She believes in homework at a time when ‘fake news’ is used as an epithet.” So the chances are slim and none that she was unaware of how Trump's interest in Greenland has been received.

Watch Kudlow and Perino deceive viewers about Trump's delusion below, from the August 18, 2019 Fox News Sunday.