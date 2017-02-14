Kris Kobach, the anti-immigrant Kansas Secretary of State who has the ear of Donald Trump, not only could not prove Donald Trump’s claim that he lost the popular vote because of voter fraud, Kobach was forced to admit that under his theory, Hillary Clinton maybe should have won the Electoral College vote.

Kobach’s visit to Cavuto Coast to Coast was one of several cable news appearances yesterday. Salon explained why:

As he blatantly lied on a series of Sunday talk shows about the extent to which illegal voting occurs in American elections, White House aide Stephen Miller told George Stephanopoulos to “invite Kris Kobach onto your show, and he can walk you through some of the evidence of voter fraud in greater detail.” On Monday, three separate networks gave Kobach the chance to do just that. It did not go well for him.

As Salon noted, Kobach began with a softball interview on Fox & Friends. Later, he was eviscerated on CNN.

On Fox Business Network, Neil Cavuto did not eviscerate Kobach but he hardly came off well.

Cavuto was clearly skeptical throughout the interview.

For example, when Kobach said, “Every year thousands of people do vote in more than one state,” Cavuto shot back, “But not three million.” (Three million was the low end of Donald Trump’s estimate.)

“Probably not three million,” Kobach had to agree. “But you can get to larger numbers if you start talking about non-citizen voting.”

“But do you really think that that’s the case though, that it actually goes into the millions?” Cavuto asked. “When I think widespread, sir, I think, alright, now we’re talking into the millions that could materially affect the results.”

The conversation went on in that vein until Cavuto lowered the boom.

CAVUTO: It just seems to me that the president winced at the notion that he lost the popular vote, and is trying to say that that was a sham because the popular vote was rigged as well. It just sounds kooky doesn’t it? KOBACH: We do know that there’s a very large number. It will be impossible to ever know what the exact number is of non citizens voting. CAVUTO: It’s not millions right? KOBACH: I think it probably was. CAVUTO: You do, you think it’s millions? KOBACH: If you take the whole country, I think it’s in excess of a million if you take the entire country.”

Finally, there was this:

CAVUTO: Do you really think it would have affected the results, it changed the results, the popular vote would have gone to Donald Trump? KOBACH: Not in Kansas but if you take states, some of the really big states and you – like California and Texas, some of the states that have a large alien population, you could have more than a million votes that were not legitimate CAVUTO (interrupting): Or you could have had cases in some of those close industrial states that went to Donald Trump where it could have been Hillary Clinton. KOBACH: Yep, that’s theoretically possible, too. There’s no question ‘cause we don’t know.

Watch it below, from the February 13, 2017 Cavuto: Coast to Coast on the Fox Business Network.