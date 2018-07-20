Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving Fox News to campaign with her new squeeze, Donald Trump Jr., and while she is ostensibly leaving of her own volition, let’s just say it’s quite clear she will not be missed.

Earlier today, it was reported that Guilfoyle was leaving Fox in order to spend more time with her boyfriend. But later, reporting from Yashar Ali and Gabriel Sherman indicated she was pushed out. The terse statement from Fox News, “FOX News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle,” hardly indicated regret.

Ali wrote that three sources told him Guilfoyle did not leave voluntarily, though a source “close to Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle” denied that. According to Sherman, Fox has been negotiating an exit for Guilfoyle “for several months” at least partly over her role in the Fox News sexual harassment scandals as well as her blatant conflict of interest in dating Trump Jr. You may recall that Guilfoyle not only defended then-CEO Roger Ailes, she claimed “nobody believed” accuser Gretchen Carlson. Gullfoyle also accused Carlson of lying. Guilfoyle continued to call Ailes “a champion of women”even after he was ousted from Fox.

Sherman has more juicy details:

What’s clear is that Fox News management is not in the least upset that Guilfoyle is leaving. For the past year, she’s been a management nightmare, sources said. Her entanglements, romantic and otherwise, with Trumpworld have been a part of this. Before Don Jr., Guilfoyle was publicly linked to former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci, and she was widely rumored to be in the running for a job in the West Wing communications shop. But more than the perceived complications her romantic life generated, Guilfoyle’s high-handedness rankled Fox executives. One Fox staffer told me Guilfoyle went on a “witch hunt” to find out who leaked rumors she was dating the Mooch. Another source said Guilfoyle used Fox News makeup artists before going out to personal events.

By the way, Guilfoyle also shares a love for Vladimir Putin with the Trumps. Watch her wish he could be president of the United States instead of Barack Obama during an August 26, 2014 segment on The Five, via Media Matters, below.