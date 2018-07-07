Less than one week after Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle lectured Rep. Maxine Waters for her “divisive” rhetoric “lacking in civility,” she suggested that members of the media who criticize her or boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. deserve a “beatdown.”

Guilfoyle revealed her willingness to engage in divisive, uncivil rhetoric during a Breitbart interview yesterday:

GUILFOYLE: I just take issue with people who are just complete liars and the smear merchants out there that say things that aren’t true, they know they’re not true, and some of these people need to get a beatdown, and I’m happy to give it to ‘em.

As Mediaite noted, Guilfoyle also attacked New York Daily News columnist Linda Stasi, who argued that Guifoyle should be fired because of her conflict of interest in dating Trump Jr. (and also detailed her spectacular lack of character). Guilfoyle complained that Stasi is “a completely ignorant individual" without refuting anything Stasi wrote.

Guilfoyle also went after GQ Magazine, which published an extremely damning profile of Trump Jr.: “These people are teetering on the brink of mentally ill,” Guilfoyle said, again, without refuting a single fact.

Yet five days ago, Guilfoyle had the nerve to complain about the rhetoric of Trump-critic Rep. Maxine Waters – who urged people to confront Trump officials in public but never used physically-suggestive threats like “beatdown,” much less saying she was “happy” to give one. From the July 2, 2018 The Five:

GUILFOYLE: When you even encourage actions like that and rhetoric and that kind of vitriol, you know, violence and physical assaultive conduct can ensue.

[…]

I think it is divisive, and I think it’s uncalled for and it’s totally lacking in civility.

In her Breitbart interview, Guilfoyle also had the nerve to complain about the “hypocrisy of the left.”

But hey, maybe she was only speaking to an audience of one. If so, Don Jr. seemed to like what he heard:

Kimberly Guilfoyle: ‘I’m Happy to Give’ a ‘Beatdown’ to ‘Complete Liars and Smear Merchants’ in the Media ⁦@kimguilfoyle⁩ https://t.co/jbqFdAXOFE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 6, 2018

Listen to Guilfoyle’s hypocrisy below, from the July 6, 2018 Breitbart News Daily.

(H/T Richard)

(Guilfoyle image via screengrab)