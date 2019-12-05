Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) visited Fox & Friends this morning where host Brian Kilmeade said he “asked some great questions” in yesterday’s impeachment hearing before asking any questions himself.

Kilmeade continued the spin: “It looked to me to be a disastrous day for Democrats when I saw those three partisan professors come out. All four didn’t vote for Trump, did it surprise you?”

“It pleased me,” Ratcliffe said. “As you said, Brian, when one of your star witnesses has to apologize on national TV - you know, the talk before this was that three witnesses against one wouldn’t be fair. Turns out it wasn’t fair.”

Ratcliffe was referring, of course, to the manufactured outrage over witness Professor Pamela Karlan invoking Barron Trump’s name in a joke that was all about his father and for which she later apologized. Kilmeade now called her innocuous remark “embarrassing for the country.” In another segment, he called Karlan “unhinged.”

“All three of their witnesses came off as partisan, if not hyper partisan, and Jonathan Turley came off as the one honest broker in the room,” Ratcliffe added. Nobody mentioned that Republican witness Turley hardly defended Trump’s behavior as unimpeachable, he merely argued against the process. In fact, Turley said that the quid pro quo, “if proven, can be an impeachable offense.”

Ratcliffe called the pending articles of impeachment “terrible” for America and “a process that we be shouldn’t be involved in.” He claimed, “There’s no bribery, no extortion, no obstruction of justice, no abuse of power. So, they shouldn’t be doing this.”

But Ratcliffe is ready to call it a political victory. “As a Republican, it’s good for us,” he claimed. “It’ll give me a chance to be one of the first people to congratulate President Trump on his re-election and maybe congratulate Kevin McCarthy on being Speaker of the House.”

Kilmeade kissed up one more time, saying, “It was nice watching you yesterday and through the last few weeks ask questions.”

Watch Kilmeade ignore the damning substance of the arguments for impeachment laid out by Karlan and the other two witnesses below, from the December 5, 2019 Fox & Friends.