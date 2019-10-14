Fox’s Brian Kllmeade did Trump and the Republicans multiple favors this morning by promoting a futile call for a Congressional investigation into the Bidens (without mentioning there’s no evidence of wrongdoing) from a Republican congressman who just happens to be vying for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Doug Jones.

Fox’s own sister company, The New York Post, has reported that Ukraine’s top prosecutor is unaware of any evidence against Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son. But that didn’t stop Kilmeade from suggesting otherwise. He hosted a blatant effort to justify Trump’s attempt to extort Ukraine into investigating the Bidens despite so many indications that Trump was interested in his personal political gain, only.

In a “Fox News exclusive" with Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), Kilmeade introduced Byrne and his "call for a formal investigation into the Bidens’ dealing overseas."

“So what really got you about this story and what action are you taking?” was Kilmeade's opening softball.

"Well, I found out earlier this year about Hunter Biden's dealings with China after he went on an official visit to China with his father while his father was vice president. Then we find out about this Ukrainian thing. I'm not asking for a foreign government to investigate him, I want the United States Congress to investigate him,” Byrne said.

Byrne portrayed Trump as the big victim. “If the name on here was not Hunter Biden, if it were Donald Trump Jr., these investigations would've already started," Byrne asserted. Even though we already know that the Trump children are making a mint off their father’s name, including the relatives working in the Trump administration – without any apparent concern from Byrne or Kilmeade.

Byrne continued, "What did Hunter Biden do? What did Vice President Biden do? What did all of them know? What connection was there between Vice President Biden's position and these business dealings that his son got? I think the American people deserve to know that."

Kilmeade asked, as if to a drumroll, "And what is in your hand?"

It was a resolution Byrne said he plans to file tomorrow in the House of Representatives asking three different House committees "to investigate all of this."

Byrne said he wants to “do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of what happened. I want the facts.” Except the facts about Trump corruption, obviously.

There’s no way the Democratic House will open any such investigations. But Kilmeade, noting that Byrne is in the minority, gently asked, “Will they do this?”

“I don’t know,” Byrne claimed, “but they'd be hypocritical if they didn't.”

Perhaps sensing there was nothing further to milk in Byrne’s resolution, Kilmeade brought up a "very interesting editorial" and exclaimed, "the fact is, if there was nothing underhanded happening, the appearance is wrong!"

“Absolutely,” Byrne agreed. He reiterated, “I just want to know the facts. We seem to investigate everything else that has to do with President Trump."

Byrne ended by plugging his candidacy and the need for someone “who will be loyal to the party and who’ll vote with the president, as I do in the House of Representatives 97% of the time.”

Kilmeade closed by describing Byrne as someone “taking action on Hunter Biden’s background, just wants to see if he can get some answers,” and with a friendly handshake.

Watch the partisan propaganda below, from the October 14, 2019 Fox & Friends.