One day after Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade uttered a McCarthy-ite smear against Democrats who didn't applaud during the State of the Union address, he and cohost Ainsley Earhardt drifted further into banana republic territory by “just asking” why the fan in chief doesn't start investigating the House Democrats now exercising their Constitutional role of oversight.

In a Fox & Friends discussion this morning, guest Andrew Napolitano called Trump a “victim” of the “probably vengeful” Democrats now in the majority of the House of Representatives. He said Congress has the power to investigate anything it wants and can “literally engage in a witch hunt, whether there's evidence there or not.”

“So this is never going to end,” lamented Earhardt, forseeing “investigation after investigation.” If she ever complained about the endless, pointless Benghazi hearings, let me know, because I don't recall any Fox host ever thinking they were a problem.

Of course, nobody on the panel brought it up. Especially not with Mr. Benghazi himelf, former Congressman Trey Gowdy, now on tap as a Fox News contributor.

Instead, Kilmeade led the charge for Trump to dig up dirt on the Democratic Congressmembers investigating Trump:

KILMEADE: Why not investigate Adam Schiff? Why not investigate Maxine Waters?

EARHARDT: They could, couldn't they?

KILMEADE: How did they become rich?

[...]

KILMEADE: Why not investigate them? It could be no reason.

EARHARDT: They could.

[...]

KILMEADE: Does the president have an attorney? Why doesn't the president just run a private investigation onto Adam Schiff?

Given that the Friends know how much Trump loves and takes cues from their show, these comments are far more than just idle speculation. They're direct suggestions to the Fan in Chief.

Watch Kilmeade and Earhardt throw the Constitution under the bus below, from the February 7, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.

(Kilmeade image via screen grab)