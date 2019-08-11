On Fox News Sunday, “counselor to the president” Kellyanne Conway refused to say that investigations into Jeffrey Epstein’s wrongdoings will continue after his death. She would not even say that she hoped the investigations would continue.

Host Bill Hemmer’s first question for Conway was, “Can you assure the [Epstein] accusers that their claims will still be pursued?”

It was an odd question given that federal prosecutors have already said investigations will continue. The New York Times reported today:

Soon after Mr. Epstein was found dead of an apparent suicide in a federal jail on Saturday, Geoffrey S. Berman, the chief federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said his office’s investigation would continue, and pointedly mentioned that the government’s indictment against Mr. Epstein included a conspiracy charge.

Daniel C. Richman, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan who now teaches criminal law at Columbia University, said that meant the government already had identified additional targets despite the death of Mr. Epstein.

…

“To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so,” Mr. Berman said in a statement, “let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you, and our investigation of the conduct charged in the indictment — which included a conspiracy count — remains ongoing.”

Yet Conway paused before offering a response that did not answer the question.

CONWAY: What I can assure them is that the attorney general took action immediately when he learned of the death of Jeffrey Epstein and there will be -- there is an active investigation. I can't really comment on that any further.

And I think that those victims should have justice and they've been looking for justice for many, many years, and I really can't comment beyond that. I think that this was the ultimate macabre final episode to a man who clearly was an evil monster doing terrible things to young girls.

Hemmer did not follow up, did not note what the chief federal prosecutor on the case said nor did Hemmer even note that Conway had evaded the question.

I’ll have more on Conway’s comments about Epstein in my next post.

Meanwhile, watch Conway’s evasion below, from the August 11, 2019 Fox News Sunday.