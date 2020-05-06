Kellyanne Conway suggested we should just shrug off the 70,000+ American deaths from coronavirus because Trump warned us "all along" (even though he didn’t). Yet she went on to repeatedly call Trump “this health care president.”

During her visit to Fox & Friends this morning, cohost Brian Kilmeade began by citing a New York Times report that a Trump administration model predicts coronavirus cases and deaths will nearly double by June 1. “Are those the numbers that you’ve heard circulate around the White House, too?” Kilmeade asked.

Conway dodged. “The task force did not generate that document and no one at the task force to my knowledge has been asked to review it, and scrub the data and agree with it,” she said.

That’s pretty much beside the point. The Times reported that the model had nothing to do with the task force but was “based on data collected by various agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and laid out in an internal document obtained Monday by The New York Times.”

Kilmeade let her get away with it.

Conway added, “I think the most important thing to note is that the president has said all along that we are going to have death and destruction.” Actually, he grossly downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic for weeks.

All three hosts let her get away with that whopper, too.

“What we’ve been trying to do here,” she continued, “is mourn the dead and grieve with those who have lost loved ones and then to try to mitigate the damage from this invisible enemy.”

That sounded like an administration admitting it is giving up and just hoping to avoid a worst-case scenario. Not one of the three cohosts said a word, though.

Conway went on to boast about Trump’s awesomeness, even as she had just acknowledged his failure.

CONWAY: That’s why this president has done things only a president can do. Joining forces with companies like Honeywell to develop high quality N95 masks, respirators. Deploying these ventilators to every state, everybody who needed a ventilator got a ventilator. [not really] “Working with Democratic Governors who are crediting him and lauding our efforts to collaborate with them not compete with them.” [If so, why won’t Trump bail out states, especially blue ones?] Dealing with the other G7 leaders because this is a global pandemic. Repatriating 62,000 Americans who were abroad when the pandemic started to really metastasize. … Signing into law three consecutive packages over three trillion dollars in direct relief, and the president is going to continue to do that.

It got worse.

CONWAY: This health care president is the one’s that is governing and directing his FDA to approve pharmaceuticals and devices in record time. Sometimes it would take four to six years, it was done in four to six weeks. … This president of $100 billion plus for the hospitals for reimbursement, that’s a significant amount of money because about a third of that is going to cover COVID expenses for the uninsured. This health care president started out with transparency, surprised medical billing, kidney health, decreasing your Medicare premiums, but now the National Guard’s in there sanitizing nursing homes. Now the VA’s said last week it tested all of the people in its veterans nursing homes, we’re going to continue to bring testing online, and that’s what we’re focused on, that the health care president continue to deliver for America at this time of the pandemic crisis and other health care needs.”

FACT CHECK: This “health care president" refused to reopen enrollment for the Affordable Care Act so that uninsured people, including those who lost coverage via a layoff, could get health insurance during the pandemic. He's also dead set on repealing the Affordable Care Act, without offering any replacement.

Not one of the cohosts challenged a word.

You can watch the Fox News hosts let Conway pretend that Trump’s culture of death is somehow pro-health below, from the May 5, 2020 Fox & Friends.