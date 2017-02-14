Fox & Friends were so eager to help Kellyanne Conway spin the Trump administration’s debacle over National Security Adviser Mike Flynn’s resignation that the hosts brought up talking points she hadn’t thought of. For that, she was deeply grateful.

As Raw Story pointed out, Conway had a difficult time on the Today show when she tried to argue that, “misleading the vice president really was the key” to Flynn’s resignation.

Lauer, however, refused to let this statement slide. “You’re saying that was the straw that broke the camel’s back, but the White House knew about that last month when the Justice Department warned the White House that… Gen. Flynn had not been completely honest in characterizing that conversation with the Russian ambassador,” he countered.

But Conway had no such difficulty when she tried the same argument on Fox & Friends:

CONWAY: In the end, it really was the misleading or the forgetfulness in mischaracterizing that conversation that I think was the lynchpin here.

Instead of questioning why the Trump administration had done nothing in the month since it learned of the "mischaracterizing," cohost Steve Doocy said, “What’s extraordinary to me is just the fact that there are a number of major U.S. papers that, apparently, got the leaks from the Intel community. … Just the fact that there are these leaks inside the permanent government is troubling.”

Predictably, Doocy didn’t seem to care about why the Intelligence Community might be leaking. In a very disturbing article in The Observer, national security columnist John R. Schindler wrote that the IC is so troubled by Trump’s carelessness and negligence over national security that it has “begun withholding intelligence from the Oval Office.” A “senior Pentagon intelligence official” reportedly said, “since January 20, we’ve assumed that the Kremlin has ears inside the SITROOM,” meaning the White House Situation Room.”

And, surprise! Doocy’s comments nicely echo Trump’s:

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

Conway was pleased. “You may be the only outlet talking about that this morning, so thank you for shining a light there,” she said.

Later, cohost Brian Kilmeade did her and the Trump administration another solid when he highlighted previous on-air comments by Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer. “This is a cover up without a crime,” Kilmeade said, quoting Krauthammer. He also called it “perfectly reasonable” for Flynn to have talked about the sanctions with the Russian ambassador and “preposterous” to call that illegal.

That was beyond even Conway’s talking points. “Thank you for repeating those remarks,” she said. “I wish others were doing that today. Just because I think that’s important here, as context.”

Kilmeade continued by suggesting that Trump should run with that defense. “So the fact that [Flynn] talked about sanctions with the Russian ambassador didn’t bother the president. Is that correct?”

No, no, Conway wasn’t there yet. “It’s not for me to say that,” she said.

We’ll see if that becomes a Trump talking point. But in the meanwhile, Conway said, “We need to move on as a country.”

Fox & Friends was happy to do that, of course.

Watch the valentine to the Trump administration below, from the February 14, 2017 Fox & Friends. Below that is Conway’s much less friendly interview with Lauer.