If you watched Fox News today, you probably saw a promo for Kellyanne Conway’s appearance tonight on Tucker Carlson Tonight. But shortly before airtime, not long after an announcement that Robert Mueller was named as special counsel for the Russia investigation, she withdrew without explanation. Host Tucker Carlson was clearly annoyed.

Fox made a big deal out of Conway's expected appearance:

@NewsHoundEllen Kellyanne Conway coming out of hiding for another softball FOX News interview. pic.twitter.com/jXfBq7IzcB — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) May 17, 2017

When she didn't show, Carlson hosted Republican Matt Schlapp.

CARLSON: I’ve got to be blunt with you. Kellyanne Conway was going to be sitting in that seat earlier tonight. We had booked her at their request, by the way. We don’t often have people from the administration on but they said we want to send over Kellyanne Conway. Great. And then, not long before air, they canceled it for reasons that weren’t exactly clear. Now, I think a lot of the descriptions in the press about what’s going on at the White House are false or they’re animated by the hate the press has for Trump which is totally real. But it does seem a little chaotic over there, I’ve got to be honest with you. Is it as chaotic as it seems?

Schlapp said the White House is “so much more tranquil” than people think. But he acknowledged that there’s “a certain amount of stress” on the staff with the scandals. “They’re right to be cautious.”

Carlson went on to say that some of Trump’s tweets are “profoundly counterproductive in that they undercut the message of the White House and they scare his supporters.”

it's not often that a Fox News host gripes on the air about a Republican White House spokesperson.

Watch it below, from the May 17, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.