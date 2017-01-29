Kellyanne Conway joined Donald Trump adviser Stephen Bannon in demanding that pundits who criticize their Glorious Leader should be fired. We should all be worried.

In case you missed it, the New York Times reported last week (my emphases added):

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” Mr. Bannon said in an interview on Wednesday. “I want you to quote this,” Mr. Bannon added. “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.” […] "The mainstream media has not fired or terminated anyone associated with following our campaign,” Mr. Bannon said. “Look at the Twitter feeds of those people: They were outright activists of the Clinton campaign.” (He did not name specific reporters or editors.)

To his credit, when Fox host Chris Wallace asked Conway about this today, he made it clear he is not on board with this assault on a bedrock American principle. (Transcript excerpts below via FoxNews.com, with my emphases added):

WALLACE: Let me get if I may to the real point, politicians complain about bad press. I think you have some legitimate complaints about bad press. The First Amendment protects the press. We are in the Constitution. And it’s offensive, quite frankly, that have folks—any politician, but folks who have been in the White House for a week lecture us about what we should and shouldn’t do and that we should keep our mouth shut.

Conway started bobbing and weaving. First, she accused the media of not understanding America the way Trump does. Of course, she didn’t mention that what Americans understand, they don’t like. Trump is the most unpopular president in modern history.

CONWAY: The media failed to learn America. Donald Trump prove something that the media failed to do, which is he understood America.

She also tried to argue that biased media coverage is a plus for Trump:

CONWAY: And let me just say something else happens. It’s the way that everything is cherry picked. Bias media coverage it’s easy to detect. It frankly helps us because this was such an elite rejection of election, where the establishment, the elites were all rejected by the voters. It turns out they’re a heck of a lot more of them than us, Chris. And that’s how we won.

Conway continued by complaining about the coverage of her infamous “alternative facts” statement last week. She sounded like she was a lot more angry at having looked foolish than over any supposedly false reporting about Trump. It also sounded like she thought those who highlighted her attempt to gaslight lies with "alternative facts," rather than highlight what she wanted covered, should be fired for it.

CONWAY: Why is that relevant? It’s relevant because people—who is cleaning house? Which one of the first network to get rid of these people who said things that just weren’t true. Talk about fake news, talk about alternative facts, what happened last week? I went on three network Sunday shows. I spoke for 35 minutes on three network Sunday shows. You know what got picked? The fact that I said alternative facts, not the fact that I ripped a new one to some of those hosts for never covering the facts that matter to America’s women, 16.1 million women in poverty as we sit there, the 12.4 million who have no health insurance. Everybody should feel outraged.

Then she began demanding that heads should roll if they “talked smack” about Trump:

CONWAY: Not one network person has been let go. Not one silly political analyst and pundit who talked smack all day long about Donald Trump has been let go. They are on panels every Sunday. They’re on cable news every day. Who’s the first editorial—the first blogger that will be left out that embarrassed his or her outlet? We know all their names. I’m too polite to call them by name. But they know who they are, and they’re all wondering, will I be the first to go? The election was three months ago. None of them have been let go. If this were a real business, if the mainstream media were a thriving private sector business that actually turn a profit, which is not true of many of our newspapers, Chris, 20 percent of the people would be gone. They embarrassed, they failed to protect their shareholders and their board members and their colleagues. And yet we deal with him every single day. We turn the other cheek. If you are part of team Trump, you walk around with these gaping, seeping wounds every single day, and that’s fine. I believe in a full and fair press. I’m here every Sunday morning. I haven’t slept in a month. I believe in a full and fair press. But with the free press comes responsibility. And responsibility is to get the story right. Biased coverage is easy to detect. Incomplete coverage impossible to detect. That’s my major grievance, is the media are not—they’re not giving us complete coverage. President Trump has signed all these executive orders this week. He’s met with these heads of states. He’s done so many things to stimulate the economy, to boost wages, to create jobs. Where’s the coverage?

At that point, Wallace ended the interview with Snowflake Conway.

Watch Conway suggest that only favorable coverage of the Trump administration should be reported, below, from the January 29, 2017 Fox News Sunday.