Given Donald Trump’s history with women, Kellyanne Conway threw stones at Joe Biden for wanting a female running mate from a very glassy house.

On yesterday’s America’s Newsroom, Conway and the cohosts put “Obamagate” at the head of the discussion over the coronavirus pandemic. Cohost Ed Henry just as predictably prompted Conway to attack former National Security Adviser Susan Rice by noting she’s on Joe Biden’s short list for vice presidential candidates. As Mediaite noted, Conway went “full snark.”

CONWAY: You’ve seen the long short list of Joe Biden’s VP choices, they all happen to be female. He sounds like a, you know, a co-ed at the end of a frat party: “I need a woman.” So now he has binders of women he’s looking through, and he’s got people like Sally Yates and Susan Rice allegedly on this list, and those are two women who were very involved in the shenanigans that were happening in the days before we got here, to the Trump White House.

It’s Trump who has been caught on video boasting about grabbing women by the p***y. In the same video, he also talked about having “moved on” a woman “like a bitch” and how “I just start kissing” women, “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” That’s not including the 25 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Biden is obviously looking to elevate women, not degrade them as Trump does. But, not surprisingly, neither Henry nor cohost Sandra Smith mentioned Trump's predatory behavior.

You can watch Conway, Smith and Henry ignore the 90,000+ dead Americans (yet Conway worked in Benghazi) from the May 20, 2020 America’s Newsroom.