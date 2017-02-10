Today, Kellyanne Conway appeared to have broken federal law when she used her taxpayer-funded position to shill for Ivanka Trump merchandise on Fox & Friends. But during a friendly chat with Fox’s Martha MacCallum later, Conway never apologized for her transgression. Instead, she made it clear that a little thing like breaking the law was A-OK with her and Donald Trump.

As I posted previously, it was Trump who crossed the ethics line first when he attacked Nordstrom – from his official POTUS Twitter account, no less – for dropping Ivanka Trump’s line of merchandise. So when Conway appeared on Fox & Friends and urged viewers to go out and buy Ivanka merch, she clearly knew she was sucking up to her boss.

Whether Conway knew she was breaking a federal law in the process or not, she clearly didn’t care much.

But other people did. Fox's Chris Wallace blasted Conway and Trump on the Happening Now show a few hours later. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Conway had been "counseled" about her behavior. According to The Hill, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and ranking member Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) worked on a joint referral of Conway to the Office of Government Ethics “to determine whether she violated ethics laws barring federal employees from using their public offices to endorse products.”

So in the wake of the hullaballoo, Conway revisited Fox News, this time The First 100 Days, hosted by MacCallum.

Kelly refused to comment any further about being "counseled."

So MacCallum moved on to ask about the Chaffetz/Cummings letter.

CONWAY: Well, we’re aware of that letter and we’re reviewing that internally. I’m just really happy that I spent an awful lot of time with the president of the United States this afternoon and that he supports me 100%. MACCALLUM: So you spoke about that matter and he is not – doesn’t have any intention to suspend you? CONWAY: We spoke about a range of matters and he supports me 100%. In fact, it was a very heartening moment. All I can to America’s women is, at some point in your life, you ought to have a boss who treated me the way that the president of the United States treated me today.

Putting aside the Freudian slip that suggests Conway doesn’t really care about “America’s women,” it’s pretty darned clear that Trump doesn’t give a fig about any ethics conflict.

And Conway doesn’t either.

Watch it below, from the February 9, 2017 The First 100 Days.