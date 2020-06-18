Sure, it’s possible Kayleigh McEnany was too ignorant to know that medical and public health officials think Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa is a threat to public health, but it’s much more likely she was lying when she argued that science is on the side of the rally.

When McEnany appeared on Fox & Friends this morning, even cohost and Trump lapdog Steve Doocy seemed to think the rally a bad idea.

Doocy began the exchange with a slip of the tongue that shows just how closely he identifies with Trump. Referring to Saturday’s rally, Doocy said, “We’re going to restart the rallies.” He quickly corrected himself to say, “The president is.”

Or maybe Doocy just meant he has no plans to go anywhere near them. Doocy said, “There have been a lot of people” who think the rally is being held “too early at this point, because of social distancing, to put so many people into a jam packed arena. Dr. Fauci yesterday said that he would not attend because he was in one of the high-risk groups going forward.”

Doocy considerately avoided mentioning that coronavirus cases are surging in Oklahoma, that Tulsa’s top health official has said he is “absolutely” worried the rally will become a “super spreader” event, had recommended the event be postponed and urged those over 60 to stay away.

Instead, Doocy added, “Some are suggesting that the president is not taking the COVID pandemic seriously, he’s just more interested in getting back on the road and getting his base energized.”

McEnany held up as proof that Trump is taking the pandemic seriously the fact that he put in travel restrictions (in January). Then she went on the attack.

MCENANY: It’s interesting to watch the media, some in the media, not all but some, really not listen to science but instead cherry pick science when it’s ideologically convenient because we’ve seen some in the media praise the protestors, make no mention of the fact that they’re not socially distant or wearing masks in some cases but then target the Trump rally.

Doocy uncharacteristically pushed back, albeit gently. “Sure. Kayleigh I understand that, but you know, this is going to be the first time an indoor stadium has been pretty much packed to the rafters.” He also noted that professional sports teams have not restarted their matches. “This is a step we have not yet seen during this coronavirus pandemic,” Doocy said.

McEnany didn’t attack Doocy for not listening to science. “This is permitted under Phase three,” she said.

He pushed back again. “Nobody else has done it before. Are you worried about that?”

“We are leading on that,” McEnany claimed. “There will be hand sanitizers, there will be masks handed out, there will be precautions taken. So we believe that this a safe opportunity to congregate.” None of the three cohosts noted that masks will not be required to be worn.

McEnany didn’t say anything about being in attendance, herself.

You can watch McEnany promote disease or worse for Americans below, from the June 18, 2020 Fox & Friends.