Here we go. This is the day that the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats will question Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about her allegations that he tried to rape her when they were in high school. Committee Republicans are outsourcing their work to an Arizona prosecutor. What could go wrong in this scenario? Whatever that may be, follow along with us! We've got it live streaming after the jump.
Streaming below via The Washington Post.
(Kavanaugh image via screen grab)
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-09-27 17:11:39 -0400 · Flag
Wow! Both Kavanaugh and his buddy Republicans are scared to death of a reopening of an FBI background investigation.
Jan Hall commented 2018-09-27 16:51:28 -0400 · Flag
Never realized my high school yearbook was soooooooo dull.
Jan Hall commented 2018-09-27 16:47:38 -0400 · Flag
Hell hath no fury like Ms. Lindsey Graham.
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-09-27 16:42:02 -0400 · Flag
Kavanaugh’s opening statement was well practiced and as strong as the Trump White House coached him. Trump’s advice is obvious in his replies as Kavanaugh came out guns blazing at the Democrats. Put an orange wig on Kavanaugh and I’d mistake him for Trump during those moments.
However, he’s not so good at dealing with the Democrats questioning him. Canned talking points not directly answering the questions. He drags out his answers trying to run out the 5 minute clock.
Jan Hall commented 2018-09-27 15:49:59 -0400 · Flag
Pope Francis wanted Brett as a successor but after today fears he is over-qualified.
Jan Hall commented 2018-09-27 15:47:10 -0400 · Flag
Sainthood is pending.
Jan Hall commented 2018-09-27 15:43:21 -0400 · Flag
Get the record book out to see if Marco Rubio’s water drinking record is within reach.
Ellen commented 2018-09-27 15:37:52 -0400 · Flag
I’m not finding Kavanaugh’s tears and belligerence persuasive. This is how abusers behave when they’re caught. It doesn’t mean he’s guilty but it does nothing to persuade me he isn’t.
Jan Hall commented 2018-09-27 15:32:46 -0400 · Flag
Daddy tears.
Ellen commented 2018-09-27 14:54:24 -0400 · Flag
Judge Andrew Napolitano just called the hearing “a disaster for the White House”
Ellen commented 2018-09-27 14:46:47 -0400 · Flag
Post with video of Wallace calling the hearing a “disaster for Republicans” now published: http://www.newshounds.us/fox_news_panel_rips_gop_handling_ford_hearing_disaster_for_republicans_092718
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-09-27 14:28:13 -0400 · Flag
Wow! I can’t emphasize how much Christine Blasey Ford came across as a courageous, sympathetic and credible witness.
The Republicans strategy of bringing in Rachael Mitchell was completely ineffective if their intent was to discredit Ford. Mitchell pretty much admitted as much in the end by criticizing the format of the committee.
You know it’s a fail for the Republicans because the Fox News talking heads are clearly concerned she’s still credible. I’d argue her credibility has soared.
Now I’m watching Lindsey Graham wetting his pants in outrage the Democrats have sabotaged their ‘ramming through’ their anti-abortion pick. Like the Republicans holding Garland’s nomination? That sort of outrage hypocrite?
Let’s see what Kavanaugh has to say.
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-09-27 13:35:30 -0400 · Flag
I switched over to Fox News to see the ‘fair and balanced’ talking heads all in a panic Rachael Mitchell hadn’t destroyed Christine Blasey Ford yet. It’s disgusting.
Mitchell, thus far, has been completely ineffective. It’s not over yet but a lot of weight is falling on Kavanaugh’s shoulders.
That said, does any of this matter? Can Susan ‘Almost There’ Collins be convinced to vote against Kavanaugh short of him admitting he raped a bunch of woman in his youth and enjoyed the heck out it?
Richard Santalone commented 2018-09-27 11:59:00 -0400 · Flag
Mark my words Dadeo: EVERY SINGLE ONE of those Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans are just like that longtime DYED-IN-THE-WOOL REDNECK Joe Wilson from South Carolina, the TOTALLY CLASSLESS JERK who yelled “You Lie!” during one of former POTUS Barack Obama’s SOTU speeches.
Ellen commented 2018-09-27 11:32:54 -0400 · Flag
Chris Wallace just said, ’This is a disaster for the Republicans." I will post video before long.