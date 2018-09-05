2018-09-05 12:57:12 -0400

More reality TV. Democrats will fuss and fume to no avail other than to burnish their Presidential aspirations. Repugs will toss some softball questions and then vote to confirm. The right-wing ideologues (Roberts, Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh) will legislate right-wing dogma from the bench for the next decade.



All of this would not have happened had a few thousand lazy Democrats in Pa, Michigan and Wisconsin (or Iowa) walked to the polls and voted for Hillary. She would have filled Scalia’s seat with a progressive rather than that gargoyle Gorsuch. Kennedy would have deferred his retirement. Kavanugh would remain on the Court of Appeals.

What if.