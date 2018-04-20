Speaking of Laura Ingraham, did you catch Kate McKinnon as Ingraham on the “Weekend Update” segment of Saturday Night Live last week? If not, make sure to catch it now. She was so good, it’s even worth watching again.

“Ingraham” was there after her “so planned and so scheduled a long time ago” vacation that just happened to coincide with an advertiser boycott of her show after she mocked Parkland shooting survivor-turned-activist David Hogg’s rejections from college.

With her perfect Ingraham hair, red dress and large gold cross dangling from her neck, McKinnon leaned toward the camera, Ingraham-style, and said, “I’m not gonna cave to bullying from the ‘tolerant’ left. … After spewing venom for decades, Twitter suddenly has made me accountable?” She made a retching sound.

“Ingraham” went on to tout some her new sponsors, such “real products” as Carl’s Sr. and Malaysian Airlines.

“The totalitarian left can attack me all they want but I will continue to defend the First Amendment. That’s my right to bully people without being bullied in return,” McKinnon said.

Watch McKinnon’s uncanny Ingraham below, from the April 14, 2018 Saturday Night Live.