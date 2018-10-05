After Sen. Susan Collins tossed aside any concern for the unhinged, partisan temper tantrum thrown by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh last week in favor of jolting the court to the right ASAP, Republican operative Karl Rove and Fox host Neil Cavuto returned the love on the air today.

"It was an historic day today, and it will be an historic vote tomorrow,” Rove said, after Collins announced herself the decisive vote to put Kavanaugh on the court. “Not necessarily tomorrow a great day for America because we've seen over the last nearly 20 years an increasing polarization over the Supreme Court."

Of course, Rove only blamed the Democrats for the polarization, calling it “a sad day for America” because all but one Democrat will be voting against Kavanaugh, a guy who was credibly accused of sexual assault, whom his own college drinking buddies said had lied under oath and whom retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, a lifelong Republican who had previously supported Kavanaugh’s nomination, said had disqualified himself for the job during the Senate hearing last week.

Not that the two seemed to think Collins should have given any of that more credence. Instead, Rove compared Collins (R-ME) to Sen. Margaret Chase Smith’s “Declaration of Conscience” which was instrumental in the downfall of Sen. Joseph McCarthy. "Today we saw another Republican woman from Maine give an extraordinary speech,” Rove gushed. “That was riveting, it was thoughtful, it was - clearly she had given a great deal of consideration of what she wanted to say and how she said it. I thought it was a masterful speech."

Host Neil Cavuto agreed. "She did lay it out beautifully," he said. He also “absolutely” agreed with Rove that Collins had been methodical in her reasoning.

"She has approached this in a very serious fashion," Rove later added.

"Well put, well put, as were her remarks,” Cavuto agreed again.

Watch the GOP love for Collins below, from the October 5, 2018 Your World. Click here if you’d like to donate money to Collins’ 2020 opponent. The crowdpac.com campaign has already raised nearly $2.6 million for whichever Democratic candidate runs against her.