On Fox News Sunday, Karl Rove was asked about Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure his Department of Justice into prosecuting Hillary Clinton. Rove didn’t hold back.

Transcript excerpt below via Fox News:

WALLCE: Well, Karl, I was thinking back, the Bush 43 White House, that you were part of, got in trouble for making what turned out to be a completely legal move to dismiss seven U.S. attorneys around the country. What do you make of the president’s comments this week in effect challenging his Justice Department and the FBI to go after Hillary Clinton?

ROVE: I think it’s unseemly. And, more than that, I think it’s dangerous. I think it’s dangerous for our country to get in the habit of where it looks like the political winners direct their Departments of Justice to go after their political opponents and political—the people they defeated at the polls.

I think it’s dangerous for President Trump because, look, this simply—once you unsheathe this particular weapon, you can never sheath it again. Imagine what would happen if a Democratic Congress got in, a Democrat majority in the House and Senate, and used their disagreements with political disagreements with the president to push for impeachment.

You know, and also it looks like he’s got something to hide. Leave this whole thing alone. Move on. Be the president of the United States.