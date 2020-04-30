Mrs. Mike Pence went on clean-up duty for her husband’s recent maskless visit to the Mayo Clinic, a facility full of severely ill patients especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Appearing on Fox & Friends this morning, Karen Pence told cohost Ainsley Earhardt, “Wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease and knowing that he doesn’t have COVID-19, he didn’t wear one.”

But as I noted in a post for Crooks and Liars Tuesday, the Mayo Clinic tweeted that it had informed Pence of the policy before his visit. Furthermore, unless Pence was tested a moment before he walked in the Mayo Clinic’s door, he could have contacted coronavirus post-testing. Also, the tests are not infallible. So “Mother” Pence’s claim was probably not a whole lot reassuring to the Mayo patients.

Earhardt didn’t challenge a word. So Mother continued. “It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out that they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask,” she said.

FACT CHECK: In a subsequently deleted tweet, the Mayo Clinic said it had informed Pence of the policy before his visit.

But even if the clinic had not pre-advised Pence of the policy, don’t you think he should have at least asked? Or thought to wear a mask on his own?

That didn’t seem to have occurred to Earhardt either.

“Thank you for coming on and talking about it,” she chirped.

Mrs. Pence went on to spread a worthy message about resources for people who might be feeling suicidal.

Earhardt closed with, “What a beautiful message and I feel privileged to be able to talk to you and spread that message to our country because so many are hurting and if we can prevent one life, one person from taking their life, hopefully we’ve been able to do that today.”

Too bad Earhardt didn’t seem to think the Mayo Clinic patients or the workers at any of the meat plants Trump is demanding stay open, without guaranteeing their protection, deserve the same consideration.

You can watch the Republican Rehab below, from the April 30, 2020 Fox & Friends.