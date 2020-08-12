During her introductory speech as Joe Biden's choice for his old job as vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) went straight after Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and the “miracle cures” he pushed after seeing them on Fox News.

First, Harris compared the current pandemic to the Ebola crisis six years ago. Only two people in the U.S. died then, Harris noted, thanks to the “leadership” of President Obama and Biden.

Then she stuck the proverbial knife right into Trump and Fox:

HARRIS: But compare that to the moment we find ourselves in now. When other countries are following the science, Trump pushed miracle cures he saw on Fox News. While other countries were flattening the curve, he said the virus would just -- poof -- go away. "Like a miracle." So when other countries opened back up for business, what did we do? We had to shut down again.

The “miracle cure” Harris was talking about is hydroxychloroquine, repeatedly promoted on Fox, even though Trump’s own administration says it is not effective in treating COVID-19.

Watch it below, from the August 12, 2020 The Five, via Media Matters.