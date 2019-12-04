The House Judiciary Committee will hold its first impeachment hearing Wednesday, at 10 AM ET. The witnesses will be four constitutional scholars. Given the makeup of the Committee, there are sure to be fireworks.

Vox explains who will testify:

The Judiciary Committee is expected to hear from four witnesses: Noah Feldman of Harvard University, Pamela Karlan of Stanford University, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina, and Jonathan Turley of George Washington University. All four are constitutional scholars; three were selected by Democrats, and one by Republicans, who have complained that more witnesses should be added and that the minority should be allowed to bring in more experts.

The Los Angeles Times notes that the Judiciary Committee “is far larger than the Intelligence Committee and includes some of the most partisan Republicans and Democrats in Congress.” That could produce “a level of bombast the public hasn’t seen so far.” Think Corey Lewandowski hearing.

Still, it will be history in the making so I will be watching and commenting below. Share your thoughts and observations, too.

You can also watch it live streaming below, via PBS NewsHour.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)