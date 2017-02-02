Judging from the unhinged reaction on Tuesday’s The Five, the protests against Donald Trump’s hideous immigration order known as the “Muslim Ban” must be getting to the White House and the Trump lackeys at Fox News.

Never mind that James and Lachlan Murdoch, the top executives at 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, have been critical of Trump’s order. Most of The Five cohosts serve a different master.

Cohost Greg Gutfeld, a non-Trumpster, got the ball rolling with his hate-filled smears of Americans standing up and speaking out against Trump’s order. He called them “babies” and later described the Trump administration as “adults.” For extra hate-mongering of Trump opponents, Gutfeld sneered, “These dopes are huffing over a pause in a time of terror. It’s idiotic.”

Unlike Gutfeld, who has never served his country a day in his life, real experts disagree. But what would they know, eh, Greg? They only earn money working for Americans, not raking in the dough sneering at them.

At some point, Gutfeld mentioned the name of Trump adviser Steve Bannon. Cohost Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was reportedly up for a job in the Trump administration, gratuitously gushed that Bannon is “where all great ideas come from.”

Guilfoyle went on to explicitly give her endorsement of the order. “This is not discriminatory on its face or in any way.” Well, except for the fact that Trump said he was going to block Muslims and adviser Rudy Giuliani said Trump asked him to help craft a law that would help him legally do so.

She also regurgitated the false claim from the Trump administration that the same thing was done by Obama and that “the core” of protesters' objections are because it’s Trump issuing the order.

“They’re just clearly being obstructionist,” Guilfoyle continued. “So what’s the difference now? The president. It’s being used by Number 45 instead of Number 44. And that really is the core of their objection.”

Why, speaking of the core of an objection. I am old enough to remember when, less than a year ago, Guilfoyle was all in favor of obstructionism when it came to Republicans doing the obstructing. But I guess Guilfoyle thinks we’ll all be so distracted by her incessant leg waving at the end of the table that we’ll forget.

But Guilfoyle wasn’t done. She went on to suggest that dissent should be eliminated. “They are now the people that are getting in the way of governing this country and of keeping America safe and pushing forward. And that’s what the evidence shows,” she said. She didn't show any of that so-called evidence.

For extra Trump points, Guilfoyle went on to attack Nancy Yates, who was fired by Trump for refusing to enforce the immigration order on the grounds she questioned its legality.

Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor, surely knows – or ought to – that an attorney general works for the people, not the president, and is supposed to be independent “in order to ensure the integrity of law enforcement and its investigations.”

But Guilfoyle actually had the nerve to call Yates a “political joke” and accused her of “not upholding the oath that she took to follow the law."

Of course, Guilfoyle never mentioned which law Yates didn’t follow.

So Guilfoyle may have helped herself connive her way into more chumminess with the Trump administration. But she’s certainly a journalistic joke on the rest of us.

So are the protesters a joke or are they a threat? The fact that these Trumpsters can't seem to decide suggests they are just flailing wherever they can.

Watch the flailing below, from the January 31, 2017 The Five.