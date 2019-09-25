Thursday morning, at 9 AM ET, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will publicly testify to the House Intelligence Committee about the whistleblower complaint involving Donald Trump, aid to Ukraine and his attempts to get that country to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. We’ve got it streaming after the jump.

The Washington Post, whose YouTube video of the proceedings you can watch below, says about the proceeding, “Maguire, who held back the whistleblower’s complaint involving President Trump and Ukraine from Congress, will testify before the House on the process and handling of that complaint.”

That sounds rather dry but there will almost certainly be fireworks.

Also, on Wednesday, The Post reported that Maguire had threatened to resign if the White House blocked him from testifying. Maguire has denied that but what would you expect him to say? The Post stands by the story.

Also, Maguire seems like a possibly decent fellow. He could become a history-making truth-teller. That same Post report included this:

Maguire has been caught in the middle of a fight between Congress and the executive branch over the contents of the whistleblower report since it reached his office late last month.

He has at times expressed his displeasure to White House counsel Pat Cipollone and others that the White House had put him in the untenable position of denying the material to Congress over a claim that it did not fall within his jurisdiction as leader of the intelligence community.

No, I'm not getting my hopes up but I don't expect him to act like Corey Lewandowski, either.

(Maguire image via screen grab)