John Oliver put together a brilliant video showing how Fox News has knowingly misled Donald Trump about the coronavirus pandemic, the fake miracle cure, hydroxychloroquine, and the push to “re-open” the country which, sadly, has now occurred in some red states.

In 21 minutes, Oliver managed to say what would take me at least that many blog posts and I could probably not say it as well as he demonstrated.

Since this episode aired last night, Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp has announced gyms, hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and bowling alleys can reopen on Friday, The Daily Beast reported today. Some restaurants and movie theaters can reopen on Monday if they adhere to social-distancing guidelines. Churches can hold in-person services. The New York Times reported that South Carolina and Tennessee reversed some of their closings, too. Ditto for Texas.

Let’s hope Kemp and his fellow Republicans make sure to go out to eat, get their hair cut and attend church just to show the rest of us what a great idea this is. You can encourage Kemp to do so by contacting him here.

Meanwhile, everyone else should watch the video below, from HBO’s April 19, 2020 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.