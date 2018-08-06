The trial of former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort, got the John Oliver treatment last night. And since there are no degrees of separation between Fox News and Donald Trump, Oliver highlighted Trump TV’s desperate claims that the trial has nothing to do with Trump and Russia – and then destroyed them.

After running down Manafort’s shocking spending habits as well as Trump’s ridiculous attempts to paint Manafort as a victim, Oliver got to Fox News. We saw various FNC talking heads insisting that the Manafort trial has no relevance to Trump. That included Trump’s Bedtime BFF, Sean Hannity, saying with his most sincere face, “The charges that Manafort is now facing have nothing to do with Trump. Nothing! Nothing to do with the campaign. Zero! Nothing to do with Russia. Zero! Nothing about collusion!”

“That’s true on its surface,” Oliver commented, “but this case is also not exactly not about the 2016 campaign either.” Then he lowered the boom.

OLIVER: Just think about it: the president’s campaign chair allegedly received millions of dollars in illicit payments from thuggish Kremlin puppets and despite all the money he saved by not paying taxes, and reportedly gone broke supporting his crippling addiction to bad jackets. Yet, for some reason, he agreed to work for Trump for free. And look, who knows why he did that? I mean, you probably do and I probably do. And anyone briefed on the broad strokes of this situation, even in the vaguest possible terms probably does but no one besides, basically, anyone can say for sure.

Watch it below for some laughs at Hannity's and Fox News’ expense, from the August 5, 2018 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, via Raw Story.