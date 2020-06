On his HBO show last night, John Oliver cited Tucker Carlson’s attack on Sesame Street’s town hall on racism and asked, “Are you a racist or are you a total f***ing moron? The answer can be and indeed is, both.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Watch it below, from the June 14, 2020 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

You can watch the CNN Sesame Street town hall that triggered Carlson here.