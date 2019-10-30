We’re fine if Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) doesn’t want to support Bernie Sanders for president but why trash him on Fox News?

Manchin appeared on Fox’s Your World show today where he was asked if he’d support Bernie Sanders’ agenda, as Sanders has predicted.

"Absolutely not,” Manchin said. “Bernie brings a lot to the table, makes you think a little bit, kind of gets the blood going and stirring and everything, but it's not practical where I come from. Bernie keeps saying Medicare for All. I say, ‘Bernie, we can't even pay for Medicare for some.' I says right now the trust fund’s going to go broke by 2026, and these are people who paid into it and earned it. Now you want to expand it, what happens? So it doesn't make sense at all."

Manchin could have simply left it at, “I’m not in favor of Medicare for All but if Sanders wins the presidency, I’ll see what legislation is actually put forward.” Instead, he all but mocked Sanders – on Fox News, of all places.

But wait, it gets worse.

Host Neil Cavuto asked whom Manchin would support if Sanders is the nominee against Donald Trump.

Manchin giggled and said, “Wouldn’t be Bernie.”

"So it would be the president, unless you leave it blank." Cavuto pressed.

"Wouldn't be Bernie," Manchin repeated.

Cavuto asked again, "Would it be Donald Trump?"

"Let's just say I'm going to make decisions based on what's best for my country and my state,” Manchin said.

On the looming Trump impeachment, Manchin was noncommittal but sounded pro-Trump. “We haven’t seen any facts to date,” he said. Fox News’ own legal analyst has said the facts we’ve seen indicate a crime and merit impeachment

Watch Manchin prove he’s more interested in sucking up to Fox News than standing up for his own party below, from the October 30, 2019 Your World.