Jimmy Kimmel was on fire Wednesday night about the Graham-Cassidy bill that repeals Obamacare. And his most hilarious and most cutting remarks were saved for Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.

In response to Sen. Bill Cassidy’s claim that Kimmel’s criticism of the latest Trumpcare is because he doesn’t under stand it, Kimmel said about Cassidy, “You got caught with your GOPenis out.”

As for Kilmeade’s attack on him as a member of the Hollywood elite, Kimmel talked about how Kilmeade has sucked up to him and asked for a blurb for his book. Kimmel: “You phony little creep. I’ll pound you when I see you. … That will be my blurb for your next book.”

And on a more serious note, Kimmel talked about the importance of people calling their senators, especially if one of these Republican senators is yours:

Dean Heller (Nevada) - (202) 224-6244 Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) - (202) 224-6665 Susan Collins (Maine) - (202) 224-2523 Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia) - (202) 224-6472 John McCain (Arizona) - (202) 224-2235

