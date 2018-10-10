Jimmy Kimmel made comedic hay out of Donald Trump’s invitation to right-wing hero Kanye West and, while he was at it, Kimmel had his audience laughing at Sean Hannity’s hypocrisy.

Remember when Hannity had a conniption over Common’s invitation to the White House in 2011? That was so President Obama ago!

In 2011, Hannity whined about Common’s invitation, “Is this appropriate? Talks about killing cops. And I can bring up a whole slew of other things, "n" word. I don't like the way he talks about women. Is this the guy, poet, we ought to be inviting to the White House, the people's house, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?”

I don’t know if “West” has talked about killing cops but his lyrics have said, “I say f--- the police, that's how I treat 'em;” he has called women the b-word; and he has used the n-word in his music.

But, not surprisingly, Hannity has a whole different view of West - who just happens to be talking up Donald Trump these days.

Watch Kimmel’s hilarious comparison below, from the October 9, 2018 Jimmy Kimmel Live.

By the way, as Crooks and Liars pointed out, "Kimmel neglected to note that Hannity makes a reported two million dollars a MONTH to be this big a hypocrite." (I’ve always thought it’s about three million a month, but what’s a few million among friends?)

Anyway, have some late-night laughs on West and Hannity.