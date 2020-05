It turns out Jim Carrey is a good cartoonist:

Here are a few more:

Trump’s next medical breakthrough: “Want COVID out? SHOUT IT OUT!” pic.twitter.com/GQPpl5qpmS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 29, 2020

As cases of COVID-19 double every three days in NYC, the President reassures Wall Street that he can handle the important tissues. pic.twitter.com/DZcULploo1 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 24, 2020

(H/T Eyes on Fox)