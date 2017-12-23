2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein seems very upset that the Senate Intelligence Committee has asked her for documents as part of its investigation into Russia’s meddling into the campaign. And I’m sorry, but cozying up to Tucker Carlson with suggestions that the investigation is somehow corrupt did nothing to persuade me of her innocence.

Let me start by saying that while I happily and unhesitatingly voted for Hillary Clinton, I have never knocked Stein supporters and have never blamed her for Trump’s win. But Stein is acting like a woman with something to hide more than a woman who is being unfairly accused. She is not acting like a woman who feels a deep need to get to the bottom of Russia’s activity during the 2016 campaign.

Before Stein appeared on Fox, she visited Democracy Now on December 20. My Spidey sense started tingling when I heard this:

STEIN: We are cooperating with the study—with the investigation. Our campaign takes very seriously the issue of interference in our elections. That’s why we, ourselves, launched an inquiry into potential interference in the actual vote, in the voting machines and the software, a so-called recount campaign. But it’s more than recounting. It’s essentially an effort to examine the actual technology of the vote and to answer the question, for once and for all, whether or not our votes were tampered with. And unbeknownst to the public, the voting machines and the software has never undergone a forensic examination. So when they use the term “there’s no evidence of interference,” they actually mean, in fact, there’s no physical evidence. It has never been examined, at least to the knowledge of our computer expert advisers, who have also been testifying before Congress. So, just to make the point that we take very seriously the issue of interference and, in fact, would not restrict interference to simply the question of interference by one particular foreign government. We think any interference—foreign, domestic, by governments, by gangster networks, by corporations that control voting software—none of that is acceptable. Likewise, interference with the right to vote, with the passage of voter ID laws, with corporate media that only covers certain candidates and not others, when the public is clamoring for more information—to my mind, all of that is interference, which is not good.

That's a whole lot of deflection. As House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) explains on his website, Russia meddled in our election, with the goal of helping Donald Trump’s campaign and harming Hillary Clinton’s through “hacking, leaks, and the dissemination of fake news.” By “hacking,” he apparently means the hacking of emails, not the voting machines.

So I found it concerning that Stein pointed to interference in the vote itself (which is not part of the ongoing investigation) as her only concern. At the same time, she deflected to other election issues unrelated to Russia’s interference. In other words, she looked like someone eager to change the subject.

I have no idea what, if any, role Stein may have played in Russia’s efforts. But it’s even more disturbing to me that she visited Fox News to make her case without calling out any of the network’s dishonest efforts to undermine the investigation.

During her appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, host Carlson joked in his introduction, “Are you now or have you ever been an agent of Russia. Do you speak Russian? How often do you talk to Vladimir Putin?”

Stein laughed and said, “Like, not at all.” She went into her story about being at a dinner table with Michael Flynn and, briefly, Vladimir Putin, during a conference in Russia. She noted that plenty of other countries had media representatives there, such as China and India. “This was an actual, legitimate conference,” she said. “It’s all up on the web. There’s nothing secret about it.”

She called the dinner a “non-event” and that there had been “not a word exchanged” between her and Putin. Again, this is not necessarily what the Committee may be interested in, since they have asked for documents. A New York Times report may have a clue: “A year later, RT [Russia’s state-run news organization] hosted the Green Party’s presidential debate, and showered attention on Ms. Stein’s campaign.” The Times also noted that Stein’s chumminess with Julian Assange is “drawing scrutiny.”

Neither Stein nor Carlson addressed those points. Instead, Carlson pushed to get to the delegitimization of the Russia investigation as a political witch hunt.

CARLSON: Can we get to your real crime, which was running for president as a third party candidate and in the view of a lot of people in Washington, you got Donald Trump elected. Do you see this as punishment for the crime of running for president? STEIN: Yes, yes. I mean, in many ways. … [Democrats are] outraged that I dared, in so many words, dared to think that we get to make up our own minds, that our votes don’t belong to Hillary Clinton or to anybody else. But I gotta say, you know, it’s not just Democrats. This is a bipartisan commission that’s led by Republicans and yeah, yeah, they have it in as well because it’s very inconvenient to have an opposition political party that’s not taking orders from the same subjects.

Carlson further showed his lack of interest in facts when he asked, “Why try to pretend that you’re an agent of a foreign government? That seems like McCarthyism to me.”

FACT CHECK: Nobody on the Committee has said Stein is an agent of a foreign government. They are investigating.

And this is where I really fault Stein. There are serious national security questions about Russia’s behavior and Trump’s relationship with Russia. Why didn’t she call out Carlson’s (and Fox’s) disgraceful attempts to undermine the investigation and merely say, “I don’t know about Trump but I’m completely innocent, I never had any relationship with Russia (i.e. not just Putin) and I’m sure the committee will soon see that?”

Instead, she validated Carlson’s “McCarthyism” attack. “You’re not the only person to suggest that,” Stein said coyly. She added, “I think there are legitimate aims here in the investigation.” But rather than discuss them, she immediately deflected again.

STEIN: I think interference in our election is much bigger than the Russians and we have yet to see the proof. I would like to see the evidence of Russian culpability here. When John Kennedy was facing the Cuban missile crisis, he declassified the evidence to show the photographs of the missiles in Cuba. Aren’t we owed that as the American public? We didn’t get to really see the evidence before the run-up to the Iraq war. We are still paying that price, five and a half trillion dollars and counting! You know, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me a gazillion times, shame on all of us.

Sorry, but this is hogwash. For one thing, the Russia investigation is still ongoing so the compiling of “evidence” is still ongoing, too. For another, no one is about to invade a country or start a war over the evidence. A Senate committee is asking her for documents. Third, we have seen evidence. Swalwell has a comprehensive rundown of the known facts on his website. Lastly, Stein must know that much of the material is still sensitive probably can't be made public without compromising national security.

Not surprisingly, Stein’s last comments got a big smile of approval from Carlson. “I actually do agree with you on something!” he said.

Watch the less-than-reassuring comments from Stein below, from the December 21, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.