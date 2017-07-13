FNC's Jesse Watters and Kimberly Guilfoyle, quaking in their TV studio at the thought of Mexicans crossing the border 2,000 miles away, licked their elitist, New York chops at making poor people pay for a border wall.

The comments were part of a discussion about proud-bigot Rep. Steve King’s call to pay for the border wall with Planned Parenthood’s federal funds and with cuts to food stamps. Never mind that most Americans don’t want the wall and not a single member of Congress from a district along the border supports the wall. Cohosts Watters and Guilfoyle would rather take food and health care from the poor than see an unpopular Trump proposal fall by the wayside.

WATTERS: I don’t think the wall can afford to be chipped away at all. It can’t be slowed down, it can’t be defunded. If Donald Trump loses the wall or loses momentum on the wall, that really puts a huge chink in the armor of the base.

Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes and his approval ratings hover around 40%. That's further proof that guys like Watters care more about their politics than Americans’ sentiments or priorities. Or maybe that's just how afraid of far-off Mexicans Watter is.

Guilfoyle also did her part for the screw-America-for-Trump cause:

GUILFOYLE: Well, the money would be better spent securing the borders than ending and destroying the lives of thousands of innocent babies, wouldn’t it?

News flash: Americans are not in favor of defunding Planned Parenthood, either.

Cohost Juan Williams, the lone liberal on the totally fair and balanced show, was outraged.

WILLIAMS: The idea that you would kick people off food stamps – and you just say, “Oh, it’s just those undeserving, degenerate people who’ve been taking advantage.” … The reality is that two-thirds of the people getting food stamps in our great country are either children, the elderly or disabled. Why would you go after this group? I don’t get it.

Williams also correctly noted that the states that would be hardest hit by King’s proposal are also states that Trump won. “I don’t think it’s respectful or loving for anybody to go after children, the disabled and the elderly,” he added.

But Watters smirked, “Maybe the able-bodied that are getting the food stamps could work for the food stamps by building the wall.”

Here’s another news flash: 55% of families receiving food stamps have working members whose wages are not sufficient to live on. Furthermore, able-bodied food stamp recipients are already required to work.

Does Watters not know or not care about the facts? Or both?

No wonder this show is losing to MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

See another reason why The Five deserves to lose to Maddow below, from the July 12, 2017 show, via Media Matters.