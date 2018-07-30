Fox News’ Jesse Watters didn’t let a little thing like sharing a show with an African American cohost stop him from letting his not-so-inner racist rip on the subject of immigration and Africans.

Media Matters caught the ever-smirky Watters lecturing cohost Juan Williams that Donald Trump’s immigration policy is just ducky because he wants to cut immigration by bringing in only “the best and the brightest.”

“Oh, please,” Williams said.

That’s when Watters let the racism rip. “Because we don't bring in some guy's uncle from Zimbabwe,” he sneered (and smirked).

Williams said sarcastically, ”Oh, Zimbabwe - thank you.”

“Or Thailand, Juan, take your pick,” Watters added condescendingly. Yeah, that really proves you’re not a bigot, Jesse.

“I get it, I want Norway,” Williams retorted. It was a reference, of course, to Trump’s bigoted comments in which he clearly stated a preference for immigrants from places like Norway over “shithole countries” in Africa.

But it’s not a big surprise that Jesse Watters would endorse and spew the same prejudice. He’s shown his bigoted colors for years.

The fact that Fox News has him hosting not one but two shows says as much about the network as Watters’ own racist record.

Watch it below, from the July 30, 2018 The Five, via Media Matters.