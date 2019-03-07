Fox host Jesse Watters, at the network that recently mixed up the newly-deceased Aretha Franklin with the very-much-alive Patti LaBelle, had a bit of difficulty telling Robin Roberts apart from Gayle King.

On yesterday’s The Five, Watters praised King’s composed handling of an R. Kelly interview, in which he went full meltdown.

Watters seemed to be surprised that King didn’t cut Kelly any slack (just because they’re both black) the way she supposedly had with (black) Jussie Smollett:

WATTERS: [Kelly] was acting like a child, throwing a tantrum, and acting like he was the victim, like you are doing this to me, and taking no responsibility for himself. I agree, hats off to Gayle King for totally redeeming herself after the Smollett fiasco.

The only problem? It was Robin Roberts who had interviewed Smollett. Cohost Dana Perino broke the news to Watters.

Watters later apologized both with words and with a white board.

Watch Watters’ flub below, from the March 6, 2019 The Five, via Media Matters.