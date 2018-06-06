Pastor Robert Jeffress took another step toward cementing his role as least compassionate, most hate-filled member of the Christian clergy yesterday as he celebrated the Supreme Court ruling siding with a Colorado baker who fought for six years to deny a wedding cake to a same-sex couple.

Although Jeffress claimed he was thrilled with the Supreme Court decision because it was “faith friendly,” he seemed at least as delighted that it was liberal antagonistic.

When Jeffress appeared on Fox News today, the first question from anchor Bill Hemmer was, “How significant was the decision?” Jeffress responded by taking a gratuitous swipe at the left: “It was huge, regardless of what the left will try to tell you.”

Just what Jesus would have said, I’m sure.

Later, Hemmer nudged Jeffress to credit Trump for the decision – and Jeffress happily complied. For extra meanness, Jeffress made another gratuitous swipe, this time at Barack Obama.

HEMMER: Do you think this court has changed under this president, with Neil Gorsuch there now, today?

JEFFRESS: It’s changed in several ways, not just with the addition of Neil Gorsuch – and here’s what I mean, Bill. Just as President Obama’s hostility toward conservative Christians created an atmosphere that was conducive to the original charges against [cake-maker] Jack Phillips. I believe President Trump’s faith-friendly attitude has created an atmosphere in America that is conducive of the kind of ruling we saw in the Supreme Court yesterday.

You know, the Supreme Court rarely leads public sentiment, it follows public sentiment and I think there’s a general turning in America toward faith friendliness.

Once again, Jeffress proved he not only doesn’t mind Trump’s very un-Christian behavior, Jeffress is holding him up as some kind of Godsend to Christians.

Watch Jeffers' ugly brand of Christianity below, from the June 5, 2018 America's Newsroom.