Will Jeff Sessions provide answers to the many questions about the Russia investigation, James Comey and Sessions' own meetings with Russians? Watch his testimony with us.
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 16:24:32 -0400 · Flag
Frightening thought in a tweet from NBC reporter Ken Dilanian:
The sitting AG just said he hasn’t received a classified briefing about Russian hacking. So who’s in charge of stopping the next hack?
https://twitter.com/KenDilanianNBC/status/874722601771433989
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 16:20:28 -0400 · Flag
Sessions is refusing to answer questions because the president might claim executive privilege in the future. And Republicans are fine with that.
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 16:04:28 -0400 · Flag
Senator Heinrich has accused Sessions of obstructing the Senate investigation.
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 15:53:22 -0400 · Flag
Sessions is getting testy with Sen. Wyden
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 15:50:54 -0400 · Flag
Sessions can’t recall if he participated in RNC platform change to make it more Russia-friendly.
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 15:48:22 -0400 · Flag
Sessions does not know of any POTUS recordings of WH conversations.
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 15:46:46 -0400 · Flag
Good point by David Corn:
Sessions: "Hacking into a private person…that’s just not right….It’s an improper thing.” But Trump called on Russians to do this!
https://twitter.com/DavidCornDC/status/874712353434198018
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 15:42:58 -0400 · Flag
Also won’t say whether he discussed Russia investigation with Trump.
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 15:42:00 -0400 · Flag
Sessions won’t say whether he talked about Comey with Trump.
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 15:35:50 -0400 · Flag
Sessions said “I believe” the Steele dossiers has been “discredited.” I’m pretty sure that is not true.
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 15:31:06 -0400 · Flag
Sessions said he never spoke to Comey about his performance.
john howard commented 2017-06-13 15:14:00 -0400 · Flag
I just heard Sessions open statement and I just laugh, this guy start lying from jump street. WOW!!!!!
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 15:01:47 -0400 · Flag
“Not one thing that happened that was improper in any of those meetings.” Sessions is still giving his opening statement.
Ellen commented 2017-06-13 15:00:11 -0400 · Flag
Sessions is denying being in contact with Russians and he’s defending his response to Senator Al Franken during Sessions’ confirmation hearing. He said he gave a “fair and correct response to the charge as I understood it.”